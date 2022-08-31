Author Martha Williams's new book "A Few Thoughts About Bullying for My Little Friends Everywhere" is an empathetic and empowering work for young readers

Recent release "A Few Thoughts About Bullying for My Little Friends Everywhere" from Page Publishing author Martha Williams is a candid discussion of a timeless problem for children from all walks of life.

KENNER, La., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martha Williams, a new writer who has dedicated her life to helping others, has completed her new book "A Few Thoughts About Bullying for My Little Friends Everywhere": a thought-provoking children's book inspired by her observations of young people.

The author shares, "While teaching school briefly and as a tutor, I noticed that children have more energy for their interactions with each other than for learning! In order to get their attention on academics, I had to get them the right relationship with each other. The time it took to do this was worth every second. Getting them to speak up for themselves, not be bullied, the bullies not to bully, to help each other, and to respect each other was an over the top, amazing experience!"

Published by Page Publishing, Martha Williams's engrossing book is a conversation-starting addition to any children's library.

