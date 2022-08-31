Mary Tuohy's new book "Blakey and Conroy Go to the Beach" is a delightful children's book about a family of bears and their lively trip to the beach

Recent release "Blakey and Conroy Go to the Beach" from Page Publishing author Mary Tuohy is a charming children's book that follows a family of four bears as they make their way to the beach for a day of family fun.

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Tuohy, a former elementary school employee with over ten years experience, member of the SCBWI, wife, and mother of three, has completed her new book "Blakey and Conroy Go to the Beach": a lovely book about a family of bears and their entertaining day at the beach.

Tuohy makes sure to include some lesson along with all the fun in this book, writing, "The twins love using their imaginations and going on outings, but sometimes they are impatient. There is always a lesson to learn when Mommy and Daddy Bear are around. Will they be able to get through an entire beach day by being patient and following safety rules? Will the day be filled with laughter and fun? Only the Bear family knows for sure."

Published by Page Publishing, Mary Tuohy's sweet tale follows twin bears as they spend a day at the beach. The twins, Blakey and Conroy, visit the beach with Mommy and Daddy Bear and plan to spend a lively day in the sun. Young readers will get to follow Blakey and Conroy as they spend a wonderful day with their family.

Blakey, Conroy, Mommy Bear, and Daddy Bear all want to spend a fun-filled day at the beach. Sometimes for Blakey and Conroy this means having to listen to their parent's rules. The twins must follow all the rules so that the whole family can have a great day at the beach. This book will not only delight young readers but will also teach some important lessons along the way.

Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase "Blakey and Conroy Go to the Beach" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing