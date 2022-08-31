Author Joseph Scott West's new book "The Beginning of Hatchet Man" is a horrific and bloody tale that follows a demonic slaughtering and a killer seeking vengeance

Recent release "The Beginning of Hatchet Man" from Page Publishing author Joseph Scott West is a chilling horror novel about a young man with a tragic past who grows up to become a terrifying killer to right the many wrongs he has suffered.

RICHMOND, Ind., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph Scott West, who was born in Indiana, has completed his new book "The Beginning of Hatchet Man": a frightening tale that introduces Tommy, who appears to be a regular teenage boy but has endured much more than anyone would expect.

Tommy has lived with an alcoholic and physically abusive father. He has lived with a drug-addicted, mentally abusive mother. He has been mistreated his whole life—not just by his parents, but also by many of the kids his age. All the things he has had to deal with have turned him into a psychotic serial killer. He is now seeking his demonic vengeance on all who have wronged him.

Author Joseph Scott West writes, "Tommy was starting to see fear in his own eyes when his parents walked in from work. He started to abuse small animals like wildlife. He set traps so that he could catch as many as possible so that he could torture and kill them. He wanted to kill them slowly and painfully. He was showing little signs of psychosis towards the wildlife animals. He was getting angrier with his parents every day; he hated what they were doing to him. He had to release his frustration somewhere—that was why he tortured and killed the animals. Tommy had nobody to talk to or help him; he stayed to himself and kept everything bottled up inside of him. The only thing to do, the only outlet he had was to abuse animals for now. Tommy was thinking about doing something else. How would a human bleed out differently than an animal, he wondered."

Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Scott West's nightmarish tale follows Tommy as he seeks his revenge.

Readers who wish to experience this bone-chilling work can purchase "The Beginning of Hatchet Man" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

