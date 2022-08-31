Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,000 in the last 365 days.

Tyjuan Smalls's newly released "Sun-Kissed Princess" is a celebration of the beauty held within every shade of skin

"Sun-Kissed Princess" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tyjuan Smalls is an enjoyable and uplifting message that encourages young girls to celebrate individuality and value themselves.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sun-Kissed Princess": a heartfelt message of the value each one carries. "Sun-Kissed Princess" is the creation of published author Tyjuan Smalls, a dedicated husband and devoted father of seven children, a grandfather of four beautiful girls, and a lifelong Connecticut resident.

Smalls shares, "The title Sun-Kissed Princess came to be my sixth born daughter, Maddie, being of a beautiful brown hue skin color and the stigma that surrounded being a black girl. I just want her to know how beautiful she is to me and to inspire other black girls that whatever shade that you have is truly a gift given by God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyjuan Smalls's new book will help young girls learn to embrace and value the skin they're in.

Smalls shares in hopes of helping all Black girls to celebrate their beauty and break the stigma that is too often associated with darker skin tones.

Consumers can purchase "Sun-Kissed Princess" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Sun-Kissed Princess," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Tyjuan Smalls's newly released "Sun-Kissed Princess" is a celebration of the beauty held within every shade of skin

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.