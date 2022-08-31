Tyjuan Smalls's newly released "Sun-Kissed Princess" is a celebration of the beauty held within every shade of skin

"Sun-Kissed Princess" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tyjuan Smalls is an enjoyable and uplifting message that encourages young girls to celebrate individuality and value themselves.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sun-Kissed Princess": a heartfelt message of the value each one carries. "Sun-Kissed Princess" is the creation of published author Tyjuan Smalls, a dedicated husband and devoted father of seven children, a grandfather of four beautiful girls, and a lifelong Connecticut resident.

Smalls shares, "The title Sun-Kissed Princess came to be my sixth born daughter, Maddie, being of a beautiful brown hue skin color and the stigma that surrounded being a black girl. I just want her to know how beautiful she is to me and to inspire other black girls that whatever shade that you have is truly a gift given by God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyjuan Smalls's new book will help young girls learn to embrace and value the skin they're in.

Smalls shares in hopes of helping all Black girls to celebrate their beauty and break the stigma that is too often associated with darker skin tones.

Consumers can purchase "Sun-Kissed Princess" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Sun-Kissed Princess," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing