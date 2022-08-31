MC Glass offers custom glass bottle design and manufacturing to define brands
Get a free quote for free samples and free designs.
Most brand owners have some difficulities when tranferring new designed glass bottle drawings to a physical product. Contact the expert custom glass bottle manufacturers to create a tailored bottle look like no other, which is recognizable and identified you.
MC Glass - customised glass bottle designing and manufacturing company
MC Glass, a glass bottle manufacturer in China, help international companies to create the highest level of differentiation and address glass bottles and jars to quality excellence.
Based on over 20 years glass bottle production experience, well-quipped machinery together with understanding each brand's own story, its own values and the specific posiontioning, MC Glass has been continuously providing glass packaging solution for brand owners exceeding their expectation.
MC Glass - business scope
MC Glass is in glass packaging sector covering the development, production, storage, decoration and distribution of packaging glass for liquor, spirit, water, cosmetic, perfumery, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industry, and of tableware Borosilicate glassware as well as wholesale glass bottles, puchasing, distribution glass containers supply.
Know-how the glass bottle market trends, our technology and intelligent teams deeply understand leading-edge glass bottle designs and MC Glass has ability to submit mold drawings, sample setup production and large-scales production.
Get a free quote welcome free samples for big or small orders.
MC Glass - contact information
Telephone/Whatsapp number: 0086-13776588366
Email: sales@myeasyglass.com
Contact: contact form
Media Contact
Company Name: XuZhou MC Glass Products Company
Contact Person: Cathy Wei
Email: Send Email
Phone: 13776588366
Address:Mapo Town, Tongshan Glass Products Industry Zone
City: XuZhou
State: JiangSu
Country: China
Website: https://myeasyglass.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: MC Glass offers custom glass bottle design and manufacturing to define brands