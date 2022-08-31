Country Music Star Granger Smith and Wife, Amber, Partner with PoolScout for Pool Safety Give Away, Awarding 10 PoolScout Kits to Families Across the US

"Deep Innovations Founder and CEO Sam Weitzman and his son Joshua display the PoolScout Kit. Ten kits will be awarded to families participating in the River Kelly Fun-PoolScout Raffle."

The River Kelly Fund, started by Granger and Amber Smith to honor their son River's life, is partnering with Deep Innovations to give away 10 PoolScout Kits, the most advanced pool monitoring system designed to provide pool owners with maximum peace of mind.

Nashville, Tenn. - Aug 31, 2022 - Deep Innovations, which has developed and distributes PoolScout, the most advanced home pool monitoring system, is partnering with the River Kelly Fund to give away 10 PoolScout kits through the River Kelly Fund–PoolScout Raffle. The purpose of this promotion is to raise awareness about year-round water safety. The deadline for entries is September 30, 2022.

Country music’s Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, established the River Kelly Fund in 2019 after their son River tragically drowned in their backyard pool. The couple vowed to keep their son’s memory alive by bringing good from their loss and have since donated half a million dollars to nonprofits and organizations close to their hearts. They are highly passionate about the importance of water safety and have appeared on national TV to share their message. Watch them on Good Morning America and the Today Show.

“We didn’t know we had the No. 1 killer of children ages 1-4 right in our own backyard,” said Amber Smith. ”We didn’t know how quick and how silent drowning is, and we didn’t know we needed multiple layers of protection in place. In our case, a pool monitoring system like Pool Scout could have saved River’s life.”

PoolScout is a novel monitoring system using cutting-edge technology to identify unsafe scenarios in and around the pool. PoolScout consists of the PoolScout Camera Kit and is managed by a customer’s app, immediately alerting pool owners through the App and Alarm Unit if an unsafe scenario is detected. The system has the unique ability to detect and distinguish toddlers (up to four years old) from adults. Furthermore, the service includes a beta feature where if someone is underwater too long, an alarm will go off at the pool and on the app, maximizing the pool owner's time to react.

PoolScout, which officially launched earlier this month and uses AI technology, is the only home pool monitoring system able to differentiate among toddlers, adults, and pets.

PoolScout Founder and CEO Sam Weitzman says, “As summer draws to a close it’s important pool owners keep their pool safe year-round. We are keen to continually promote water safety through a range of ongoing activities, including this donation and allow pool owners to stay safe, enjoy their pools and maximize peace of mind.”

The River Kelly Fund–PoolScout Raffle is open to anyone living in the contiguous 48 United States. Entrants are required to have a residential swimming pool and a high-quality internet connection.

The River Kelly Fund was established in 2019 by Granger and Amber Smith in honor of their son, River Kelly Smith, who drowned in their home pool. The fund was established to honor River’s life and support causes important to them, including children in need, arts and education, wildlife preservation, military, veteran and first responder assistance, and donor affiliations, among other organizations.

PoolScout is the only pool-monitoring system with the remarkable ability to track, monitor, and distinguish toddlers from adults and pets in real-time. Relying on cloud-based technology and artificial intelligence that live streams from the owner’s pool to their phone, PoolScout is the essential added layer of safety and security that maximizes a pool owner’s reaction time so that they can enjoy their pools with peace of mind.

