IPT AI obtains US MSB financial license

Singapore, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, according to official news, IPT AI obtained the MSB financial license (full name: Money Services Business) issued by the US Treasury Department.

With the explosive and rapid development of the quantitative trading market in 2019, according to Coinmarketcap data, as of April 2021, the scale of quantitative trading reached 177 billion US dollars, an increase of 123.8% in 2020 compared with 2019, compared with 12% in 2018. The growth rate increased by 111.8%.

IPT as mathematical financial articles and derivatives, mainly to help potential quantitative experts Gain a place in quantitative finance. And launched Quantcademy, a quantitative finance and systems trading community of like-minded potential quant experts and retail systems traders, IPT overhauled and updated its vast database of articles, and began to quantify the finance community with in-depth research notes and Comment.

In addition, IPT will also release a new systematic trading concept based on modern econometrics, machine learning and optimization tools in 2022.

IPT holds an MSB financial license (full name: Money Services Business) issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. IPT unswervingly adheres to technology-enabled finance, continues to achieve wealth security and asset appreciation for customers, and aims to become the world's fastest growing online technology transaction service provider.

Not only that, the AI supercomputing center computing decision-making system has been launched to fully grasp the dynamics of transaction efficiency and risk factors. The risk control response is fast and the computing power is strong, which can stably deal with the scale of tens of billions of funds and the concurrent risk control of dozens of trading varieties.

In the future, in artificial intelligence, quantitative technology, blockchain and virtual reality, people will live between virtual and reality in the future. How to occupy the highest market share in the virtual field is the next priority for IPT.

