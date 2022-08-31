AZURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Azure Power Global Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure" or the "Company") AZRE in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Azure securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 31, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 29, 2022, Azure announced the resignation of its CEO, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had "received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries." During the Company's review of these allegations, Azure "discovered deviations from safety and quality norms" and "also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees."

On this news, the Company's stock fell $4.61, or 44%, to close at $5.85 per share on August 29, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) that certain project data was manipulated; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) that Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

