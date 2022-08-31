Submit Release
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2022

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the second quarter 2022:

Dividend amount: $0.20

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 6 September 2022

Ex-date: 7 September, 2022

Record date: 8 September, 2022

Payment date: 15 September, 2022

Date of approval: 30 August, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2022

