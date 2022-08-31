With the appearance of great works of art, chasing the glory of The Times

The Chinese urban aesthetics admired by the world and the high-end products that attract global attention are flourishing. In August 2022, the World Influence Award ceremony ushered in the great bloom of No. 1 courtyard series. The gathering of celebrities and the focus of The Times will witness a luxury feast together.

Sunac, with its "TOP series" work -- Chongan Lanting No. 1 courtyard, has stepped into the world at the peak and entered the international show where the world's TOP buildings gather. After the completion of the gold registration and pre-certification of LEED® Residential V4.1, it once again became the focus of attention in the construction industry at home and abroad, Bright Wuxi Center.

Up to now, the world's authoritative well-known media, domestic brand resources have reported congratulations, China's No.1 hospital, world-class collections again amazed the world, will everyone's mood warm lit!

One, is the leading posture, first seen in The Times.

Every central city, there is a legend of ONE SINO PARK. At every stage of China's rise to global influence, Sunac has always shoulded its responsibility to depict the character of cities with architectural light and shadow, create living dreams, push urban living to a new height, and build architectural works that match the world and represent China.

Not all cities are entitled to a No. 1 courtyard, and not all cities are worthy of a No. 1 courtyard. This means that the No.1 courtyard should forge ahead together with the "urban trend" and grow together with the "land ideal", and always maintain the attitude of a pioneer and leader, showing the foresight of life, which is the ultimate guide to the lifestyle of a city.

From the first the No. 1 Beijing courtyard to show Sunac's product spirit -- "representing China and matching the world", to the first Xishan Courtyard. From the No. 1 Binjiang courtyard, which is the golden midpoint of the world waterfront, to the No. 1 Hangzhou courtyard, which is the dome of the Olympic Sports era, now the world's attention is once again focused on Chongan Lanting No. 1 courtyard, which also makes Wuxi focus on the international stage.

Wuxi, China, 2022, is destined to witness extraordinary.

Every one of the courtyard, are the main role of the city. On August 27, 2022, Wuxi ushered in the bright ceremony of Chongan Lanting · No.1 courtyard world influence certification.

The cello music in the candlelight is melodiously played around, and the welcoming ceremony is unique. The wine of "Chateau Goulani" and the Champagne tower represent the "One" on the tongue.

During the banquet, the theme dishes such as Bulgari chocolate, Bulgari cake and W Hotel afternoon tea made by star chefs make the realm of fine and luxury new, add taste buds enjoyment, and reflect the quality glory of "One".

In this grand ceremony, Chongan Lanting · No.1 courtyard, as the 27th No.1 courtyard in the world, won the world Influence of WRCA, China's first world award in 2022, again with the position of The Times, under the principle of making products only by customization but not copying.

This award is judged by the World Record Certification Corporation (WRCA), which, with strong data support and standardized operations for independent audit, has certified many of the world's best, and has become the globally recognized authoritative record certification body, the world record management team with a large network, including more than 300 leading global organization, organization, association, and expert support world influence evaluation, Its professional degree has long been deeply rooted in people's hearts.

This review by hundreds of experts and scholars from many industries and fields to provide certification evidence, to ensure its scientific and authoritative, the certified Chongan Lancting No.1 courtyard will be with other acclaimed world record projects, in the history of the world record book. The approved cases and licensed products will also be displayed in the official cultural Center of World Record certification.

Each of the selected works is a monument to the world, and each of the listed projects can be said to be a high representative of a city.

Market price is about $2 billion, is recognized as one of the world's most expensive luxury mumbai Ann's pull, "Super large waterfront mansions" "very large bank curtilage" the reputation of Shanghai riverside garden, as well as "World-class luxury in the global Bay Area" above the bay area in shenzhen, shenzhen bay 1 familiar buildings in the world, such as crown, has won a "world record" certification

The endorsement of WRCA certificate not only makes the name of Chongan Lanting · No.1 courtyard resounding on the world stage, but also represents the highest level of honor in this field. This award is undoubtedly another praise from the world to the No. 1 courtyard series, highly recognized by the industry and the market, and makes the world know the No. 1 courtyard series again, which has a very profound significance.

The international honor, the attention of all circles. After the award ceremony, 22 overseas authoritative media, 8 domestic portals, more than 40 local media have reported, one hundred brand resources have congratulated. Chongan Lanting No.1 Courtyard was officially released and listed as WRCA world influential quality luxury house, with a reputation in many countries and regions around the world.

Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, Shibuya in Japan, LOT10 Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Leicester Square in London, Britain, broadcast the ceremony live on the outdoor large screen. At this moment, Chongan Lanting No.1 Courtyard is the international focus. This award not only set off an unprecedented upsurge in Wuxi, but also show the pride of China with the name of No.1, so that The Times only admire this.

Not every set of expensive works can have this honor. It is the pride of Wuxi that Chongan Lanting No.1 Courtyard can win this world-class honor. At the same time, it also symbolizes that the owners of Chongan Lanting No.1 Courtyard, as high net worth people and families, are among the world-class luxury property circle.

As the most high-end product department of Sunac -- the No. 1 courtyard series, Chongan Lanting No.1 Courtyard inherits the meaningful context of Chongan Turtle Back City and draws inspiration from it. We invited Liang Zhitian, winner of "Global Designer of the Year" and godfather of Asia-Pacific interior design; Contemporary pioneer design master, PTA Shanghai Botao Design director, general manager, chief architect Shao Xin; First tier city luxury landscape designer, Shanghai habitat landscape design Nie Ke; Three internationally renowned design masters jointly write, to create world-class art and technology level architectural works located in Wuxi.

First-class taste always flows naturally from the inside out. There is a collection of global luxury brand resources in various fields, "wealth management, health examination, health care and beauty, private travel, education program, overseas immigration, art collection, business travel, charity" 9 private resources system, reward Wuxi spire people extraordinary taste.

Chongan Lancting No. 1 Courtyard, with top-level artistic aesthetics, respectful courtesy and service, creates a unique first-class style belonging to No. 1 courtyard, and occupies the top of Wuxi luxury high-end circle, deducting the lifestyle of ONE CLUB. It is not only the first choice of eternal assets, but also can bring matching pride, feel the luxury of the world No.1 courtyard life.

Chongan Lanting No.1 Courtyard won the award of "2022 World Influence Quality Mansion". Thanks for meeting with the city, thanks for the recognition of the international stage, and thanks for the joint congratulations of many authoritative media in Wuxi.

This award is just the prelude of Chongan Lanting No.1 Courtyard to the world. More glorious moments are waiting for us to witness.

