Westminster Barracks / Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/30/22 at approximately 09:50 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brockway Mills Road, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property.
ACCUSED: Jabbar Chandler
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
VICTIM: Tammy Neathawk
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/30/22, at approximately 09:50 AM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to an active burglary occurring at a residential property in the Town of Rockingham. Upon arrival, Troopers encountered Jabbar Chandler, 41, exiting the residence with property that belonged to the homeowner. Included in the property were firearms, ammunition and other goods. Troopers took Chandler into custody without issue.
Chandler was processed for the offenses of Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/22 12:30 PM
COURT: Brattleboro
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: 50,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.