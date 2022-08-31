Westminster Barracks / Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/30/22 at approximately 09:50 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brockway Mills Road, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property.

ACCUSED: Jabbar Chandler

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

VICTIM: Tammy Neathawk

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/30/22, at approximately 09:50 AM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to an active burglary occurring at a residential property in the Town of Rockingham. Upon arrival, Troopers encountered Jabbar Chandler, 41, exiting the residence with property that belonged to the homeowner. Included in the property were firearms, ammunition and other goods. Troopers took Chandler into custody without issue.

Chandler was processed for the offenses of Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/22 12:30 PM

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: 50,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.