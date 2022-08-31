Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,991 in the last 365 days.

*Corrected Press Release* Westminster Barracks / Burglary, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property

The dwelling was not occupied at the time.

 

From: Acevedo, Eric
Sent: Tuesday, August 30, 2022 10:56 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Westminster Barracks / Burglary, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 8/30/22 at approximately 09:50 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brockway Mills Road, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property.

 

 

ACCUSED: Jabbar Chandler                                             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

 

VICTIM: Tammy Neathawk

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/30/22, at approximately 09:50 AM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to an active burglary occurring at a residential property in the Town of Rockingham.  Upon arrival, Troopers encountered Jabbar Chandler, 41,  exiting the residence with property that belonged to the homeowner.  Included in the property were firearms, ammunition and other goods.  Troopers took Chandler into custody without issue.

 

Chandler was processed for the offenses of Burglary, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/22 12:30 PM          

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF     

BAIL: 50,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

*Corrected Press Release* Westminster Barracks / Burglary, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.