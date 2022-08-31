Derby Barracks/ LSA - Request for information

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003756

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/24/2022 @ 0355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 in the Town of Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

Victim: Travis Stevens                                               

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/24/2022 at approximately 0355 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a two vehicle crash on VT Route 14 in the Town of Irasburg. The complainant, Travis Stevens, 45 of Derby, was traveling north on Route 14 when another vehicle crossed over the center line and struck his vehicle in the driver side rear panel. The unknown operator had lost a tire and rim during the crash and left the scene believed to be heading south on Route 14. Stevens received no injures but his vehicle was unable to operate.

It is believed to be a Ford truck possibly green in color missing a tire and rim. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881- ext. 8.

 

 

