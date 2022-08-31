Derby Barracks/ LSA - Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003756
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/24/2022 @ 0355 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 in the Town of Irasburg, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
Victim: Travis Stevens
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/24/2022 at approximately 0355 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a two vehicle crash on VT Route 14 in the Town of Irasburg. The complainant, Travis Stevens, 45 of Derby, was traveling north on Route 14 when another vehicle crossed over the center line and struck his vehicle in the driver side rear panel. The unknown operator had lost a tire and rim during the crash and left the scene believed to be heading south on Route 14. Stevens received no injures but his vehicle was unable to operate.
It is believed to be a Ford truck possibly green in color missing a tire and rim. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881- ext. 8.