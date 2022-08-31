London-based cleaning company shares the benefits of after-build cleaning services
We understand that property renovations are an exciting undertaking, yet many property owners fail to consider the importance of post-renovation services.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean All Crew Ltd, an accredited cleaning company based in London, has shared the advantages of hiring after-build cleaning services post renovations. After-build cleaning is a cleaning service that hired professionals carry out upon the completion of residential or commercial renovation work.
The company has identified several advantages of these services, including the use of professional cleaning materials, tools and equipment that builders may not usually have access to. This also prevents property owners from having to purchase items of their own accord, which would increase their expenses even more.
Clean All Crew also stresses the importance of health and safety when it comes to after-build cleaning. The company notes that hiring a professional service can prevent occupants from getting sick or injured as a result of mishandling dangerous substances on a renovated site. Such dangerous materials and substances can include corrosive chemicals, shattered glass and metal.
Another benefit of after-build cleaning services includes correct waste disposal, as professional cleaners know how and where to dispose of potential health and safety hazards and will follow local regulations. Because after-build cleaners are experienced in cleaning these types of properties, they may also be able to point out any areas that still need attention, ensuring all spaces function as intended.
Speaking on the relevance of after-build cleaning services, a spokesperson for Clean All Crew Ltd, Monika Beutel said: “We understand that property renovations are an exciting undertaking, yet many property owners fail to consider the importance of post-renovation services. "
“Thorough cleaning after a renovation is highly necessary given the amount of dust and debris left on site. There are also health and environmental concerns surrounding after-build cleaning which requires property owners to operate with due diligence and recruit the expertise of a professional service, such as Clean All Crew Ltd.”
Established in 2015, Clean All Crew Ltd comprises a team of cleaners, gardeners and property maintenance workers who are committed to ensuring that property owners receive high-quality after-build cleaning services. Other services provided by the company include painting, decorating, jet washing and end-of-tenancy cleaning. They are happy to provide bespoke advice and expertise to residential and commercial property owners that are looking into post-renovation services. For further information on this service visit their website
