Labour Mobility Applicants – Interview and Fitness Assessment, Thursday 1st September 2022
From: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Labour Mobility Unit
Attention: SOLOMON ISLANDS / AUSTRALIA LABOUR MOBILITY APPLICANTS
August 2021 applications for the Work Ready Pool are now being screened.
Screening will proceed following the order and the day the applications were received. This screening is for candidates who applied on Day 10, Friday 13th August 2021.
People named in the following list are required to attend a face to face interview and fitness assessment.
Date: Thursday 1st September 2022
TIME: 8:00AM-4:00PM
VENUE: SSEC Church Hall, Central Honiara
Candidates NOTE:
- All candidates must attend on time
- All candidates must be neatly dressed and well presented.
- Wear Masks
- Please bring your passport & vaccine cards to this event. Candidates with a driver’s licences should bring their licence.
- Candidates should bring clothing suitable for fitness assessment.
- Ladies must wear skirts or lava lava in the church compound (Don’t forget to bring your sport wear to do fitness test)
- All Candidates are encouraged to bring in their own Lunch & a bottle of water.
CANDIDATES WILL BE SCREENED STRICTLY ACCORDING TO THE ORDER IN WHICH APPLICATIONS WERE RECEIVED.
THE MFAET LMU WILL HOST MORE SCREENING AND INTERVIEW EVENTS IN THE MONTHS.
CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED TO WAIT UNTIL THEY ARE NOTIFIED BY TELEPHONE CONTACT OR THROUGH PUBLISHED LISTS.
FURTHER LISTS WILL CONTAIN ALL DETAILS REQUIRED.
INTERVIEW AND FITNESS ASSESSMENT DOES NOT GUARANTEE THAT CANDIDATES WILL WORK IN AUSTRALIA!
Interview List.
|Thursday 1st September 2022
|Name (as in passport)
|Gender
|1
|Aaron Aiti
|M
|2
|Aaron Ashley Houtaha
|M
|3
|Aaron Hayes
|M
|4
|Alex Karikeni
|M
|5
|Alex Pitakaka
|M
|6
|Alex Risi
|M
|7
|Alick Kausi Qoloni
|M
|8
|Allen Hane Naoha'arua
|M
|9
|Alson Kapu
|M
|10
|Ambros Motui
|M
|11
|Amos Maesik
|M
|12
|Andrew Kepi
|M
|13
|Andrew Nokoso Kama
|M
|14
|Anthony Leo
|M
|15
|Banabas Rofeta
|M
|16
|Benjamin Fou
|M
|17
|Billy Arron
|M
|18
|Bobby Salafa
|M
|19
|Bradly Junior Kwanafia
|M
|20
|Brenston Atamos Collen
|M
|21
|Brian Mule Lepe
|M
|22
|Brian Winston Uhapa
|M
|23
|Brown Teddy Sannau
|M
|24
|Bryan Orohanimae
|M
|25
|Calvin Gapu
|M
|26
|Carden Seton Qorataru
|M
|27
|Cecil Kara
|M
|28
|Charles Cross Marisi
|M
|29
|Clayton Naomauri
|M
|30
|Collin Ngini
|M
|31
|Daniel W Namosuaia
|M
|32
|Dave Kaitu'u
|M
|33
|Davidson Vida Tavalusu
|M
|34
|Divine Kabau
|M
|35
|Duddly Gino Ratu
|M
|36
|Eddie Hou Losi
|M
|37
|Edward Damien Rahari
|M
|38
|Edwin Lafaro
|M
|39
|Eric Doana
|M
|40
|Erick Teoduagna Jnr
|M
|41
|Fanansie Teulu
|M
|42
|Francis Gelemaisukulu
|M
|43
|Francis Saemala
|M
|44
|Francis Talo
|M
|45
|Frank Peli
|M
|46
|Gabriel Ado
|M
|47
|Gabriel Oeta
|M
|48
|Gabriel Tabuporu
|M
|49
|Geoffrey Maelalo
|M
|50
|George Colbert Konata
|M
|51
|George Haruhana
|M
|52
|George Masitaloa
|M
|53
|George Retalic Maebata
|M
|54
|Gerald Togasania
|M
|55
|Gerold Lonsdale
|M
|56
|Gideon Haoperahana
|M
|57
|Glendrick Carlson
|M
|58
|Glenn Meke
|M
|59
|Godfrey Aulalo
|M
|60
|Graham Fulaburi
|M
|61
|Gray Ofata
|M
|62
|Hamuel Giobauta Kwalea
|M
|63
|Harold Barai
|M
|64
|Hence Bonoto
|M
|65
|Henry Woods
|M
|66
|Horbert Faka
|M
|67
|Irata Noriki
|M
|68
|Itiaki Tomasi
|M
|69
|Jacob Tebwebwe Tamoa
|M
|70
|Jason Maukera Kenihuraia
|M
|71
|Jason Teikahoki
|M
|72
|Jeffery Joel Vathaghi
|M
|73
|Jeremy Hagaria
|M
|74
|Jerry Silamo
|M
|75
|Jessy Apai
|M
|76
|Jimson David Potahi
|M
|77
|Joel Johnson Latoro
|M
|78
|John Augwata
|M
|79
|John Austin Fa'adau
|M
|80
|John Bana
|M
|81
|John Buke Dalemala
|M
|82
|John Gerea Hauna
|M
|83
|John Junior Laore
|M
|84
|John Martin Lone
|M
|85
|John Tauvave
|M
|86
|John Terry Oge
|M
|87
|John Tolia
|M
|88
|Johnnie Niunimae
|M
|89
|Joseph Arewamu
|M
|90
|Joseph Meke
|M
|91
|Jude Alexander Alebua
|M
|92
|Julone Hendry Naohane
|M
|93
|Junior Maeramo
|M
|94
|Junior Waiheta
|M
|95
|Kennedy Lele
|M
|96
|Kevin Kaura
|M
|97
|Lency James Naga
|M
|98
|Leonard Iuhanisuna Yates
|M
|99
|Levy John
|M
|100
|Lidguard Belo
|M
|101
|Lijo Beuka
|M
|102
|Lloyd Sisimia
|M
|103
|Lucas Bongi
|M
|104
|Luciano Fadaua
|M
|105
|Luke Kanasi
|M
|106
|Martin Mauni Masakazu
|M
|107
|Maxwell Iga
|M
|108
|Michael Derick
|M
|109
|Michael Kenisikoana
|M
|110
|Michael Raruhau Haimaei
|M
|111
|Michael Wae Mabe
|M
|112
|Michael Wale Maesukuna
|M
|113
|Moses Futaburi
|M
|114
|Murray Johnson Galaigu
|M
|115
|Nathan Mabulou Saeky
|M
|116
|Nathaniel Tutugu
|M
|117
|Nickson Amos
|M
|118
|Obed Posomaza
|M
|119
|Ofred Toata Talo
|M
|120
|Patteson Liuliu
|M
|121
|Paul Kairi
|M
|122
|Paul Palmer N Kegaumi
|M
|123
|Peter Andrew Uate'e
|M
|124
|Peter Bakale
|M
|125
|Peter Donald
|M
|126
|Peter Manamao
|M
|127
|Peter Raha
|M
|128
|Peter Wawae
|M
|129
|Peterson Niusi
|M
|130
|Philip Kauhiona
|M
|131
|Philip Kauli
|M
|132
|Raymond Wate
|M
|133
|Richarad Fugui
|M
|134
|Richard Willy Abuito'o
|M
|135
|Richie Chrispin Daniola
|M
|136
|Riwa John
|M
|137
|Robert Tutu
|M
|138
|Robin Philip Leua
|M
|139
|Robinson Stanley Fugui
|M
|140
|Rolland Zeiglah
|M
|141
|Royle Salvatore Nausi
|M
|142
|Ryizaard Escober Vazu
|M
|143
|Sam Billy
|M
|144
|Sam Nevo Maefilia
|M
|145
|Sammy John Ladota
|M
|146
|Sammy Otofalu
|M
|147
|Samson David
|M
|148
|Sanny Paikai
|M
|149
|Silas Selo
|M
|150
|Simeon Razak
|M
|151
|Sone Misross
|M
|152
|Starlyn Devi
|M
|153
|Steward Funu
|M
|154
|Thomas K Rade
|M
|155
|Titus Theosia Hubert
|M
|156
|Tom Maerata
|M
|157
|Tommy Harold
|M
|158
|Varian Kwanafia
|M
|159
|Vincent Aeua Isa
|M
|160
|Vincent Keniasina
|M
|161
|Wayne Delemani
|M
|162
|William Hirusi
|M
|163
|William Saeve
|M
|164
|Willie Maekwai
|M
|165
|Wilson Tuhumanu Steven
|M
To download PDF copy of the Interview List:Click Here