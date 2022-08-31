Labour Mobility Applicants – Interview and Fitness Assessment, Thursday 1st September 2022

From: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Labour Mobility Unit

Attention: SOLOMON ISLANDS / AUSTRALIA LABOUR MOBILITY APPLICANTS

August 2021 applications for the Work Ready Pool are now being screened.

Screening will proceed following the order and the day the applications were received. This screening is for candidates who applied on Day 10, Friday 13th August 2021.

People named in the following list are required to attend a face to face interview and fitness assessment.

Date: Thursday 1st September 2022

TIME: 8:00AM-4:00PM

VENUE: SSEC Church Hall, Central Honiara

Candidates NOTE:

All candidates must attend on time

All candidates must be neatly dressed and well presented.

Wear Masks

Please bring your passport & vaccine cards to this event. Candidates with a driver’s licences should bring their licence.

Candidates should bring clothing suitable for fitness assessment.

Ladies must wear skirts or lava lava in the church compound (Don’t forget to bring your sport wear to do fitness test)

All Candidates are encouraged to bring in their own Lunch & a bottle of water.

CANDIDATES WILL BE SCREENED STRICTLY ACCORDING TO THE ORDER IN WHICH APPLICATIONS WERE RECEIVED.

THE MFAET LMU WILL HOST MORE SCREENING AND INTERVIEW EVENTS IN THE MONTHS.

CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED TO WAIT UNTIL THEY ARE NOTIFIED BY TELEPHONE CONTACT OR THROUGH PUBLISHED LISTS.

FURTHER LISTS WILL CONTAIN ALL DETAILS REQUIRED.

INTERVIEW AND FITNESS ASSESSMENT DOES NOT GUARANTEE THAT CANDIDATES WILL WORK IN AUSTRALIA!

Interview List.

Thursday 1st September 2022 Name (as in passport) Gender 1 Aaron Aiti M 2 Aaron Ashley Houtaha M 3 Aaron Hayes M 4 Alex Karikeni M 5 Alex Pitakaka M 6 Alex Risi M 7 Alick Kausi Qoloni M 8 Allen Hane Naoha'arua M 9 Alson Kapu M 10 Ambros Motui M 11 Amos Maesik M 12 Andrew Kepi M 13 Andrew Nokoso Kama M 14 Anthony Leo M 15 Banabas Rofeta M 16 Benjamin Fou M 17 Billy Arron M 18 Bobby Salafa M 19 Bradly Junior Kwanafia M 20 Brenston Atamos Collen M 21 Brian Mule Lepe M 22 Brian Winston Uhapa M 23 Brown Teddy Sannau M 24 Bryan Orohanimae M 25 Calvin Gapu M 26 Carden Seton Qorataru M 27 Cecil Kara M 28 Charles Cross Marisi M 29 Clayton Naomauri M 30 Collin Ngini M 31 Daniel W Namosuaia M 32 Dave Kaitu'u M 33 Davidson Vida Tavalusu M 34 Divine Kabau M 35 Duddly Gino Ratu M 36 Eddie Hou Losi M 37 Edward Damien Rahari M 38 Edwin Lafaro M 39 Eric Doana M 40 Erick Teoduagna Jnr M 41 Fanansie Teulu M 42 Francis Gelemaisukulu M 43 Francis Saemala M 44 Francis Talo M 45 Frank Peli M 46 Gabriel Ado M 47 Gabriel Oeta M 48 Gabriel Tabuporu M 49 Geoffrey Maelalo M 50 George Colbert Konata M 51 George Haruhana M 52 George Masitaloa M 53 George Retalic Maebata M 54 Gerald Togasania M 55 Gerold Lonsdale M 56 Gideon Haoperahana M 57 Glendrick Carlson M 58 Glenn Meke M 59 Godfrey Aulalo M 60 Graham Fulaburi M 61 Gray Ofata M 62 Hamuel Giobauta Kwalea M 63 Harold Barai M 64 Hence Bonoto M 65 Henry Woods M 66 Horbert Faka M 67 Irata Noriki M 68 Itiaki Tomasi M 69 Jacob Tebwebwe Tamoa M 70 Jason Maukera Kenihuraia M 71 Jason Teikahoki M 72 Jeffery Joel Vathaghi M 73 Jeremy Hagaria M 74 Jerry Silamo M 75 Jessy Apai M 76 Jimson David Potahi M 77 Joel Johnson Latoro M 78 John Augwata M 79 John Austin Fa'adau M 80 John Bana M 81 John Buke Dalemala M 82 John Gerea Hauna M 83 John Junior Laore M 84 John Martin Lone M 85 John Tauvave M 86 John Terry Oge M 87 John Tolia M 88 Johnnie Niunimae M 89 Joseph Arewamu M 90 Joseph Meke M 91 Jude Alexander Alebua M 92 Julone Hendry Naohane M 93 Junior Maeramo M 94 Junior Waiheta M 95 Kennedy Lele M 96 Kevin Kaura M 97 Lency James Naga M 98 Leonard Iuhanisuna Yates M 99 Levy John M 100 Lidguard Belo M 101 Lijo Beuka M 102 Lloyd Sisimia M 103 Lucas Bongi M 104 Luciano Fadaua M 105 Luke Kanasi M 106 Martin Mauni Masakazu M 107 Maxwell Iga M 108 Michael Derick M 109 Michael Kenisikoana M 110 Michael Raruhau Haimaei M 111 Michael Wae Mabe M 112 Michael Wale Maesukuna M 113 Moses Futaburi M 114 Murray Johnson Galaigu M 115 Nathan Mabulou Saeky M 116 Nathaniel Tutugu M 117 Nickson Amos M 118 Obed Posomaza M 119 Ofred Toata Talo M 120 Patteson Liuliu M 121 Paul Kairi M 122 Paul Palmer N Kegaumi M 123 Peter Andrew Uate'e M 124 Peter Bakale M 125 Peter Donald M 126 Peter Manamao M 127 Peter Raha M 128 Peter Wawae M 129 Peterson Niusi M 130 Philip Kauhiona M 131 Philip Kauli M 132 Raymond Wate M 133 Richarad Fugui M 134 Richard Willy Abuito'o M 135 Richie Chrispin Daniola M 136 Riwa John M 137 Robert Tutu M 138 Robin Philip Leua M 139 Robinson Stanley Fugui M 140 Rolland Zeiglah M 141 Royle Salvatore Nausi M 142 Ryizaard Escober Vazu M 143 Sam Billy M 144 Sam Nevo Maefilia M 145 Sammy John Ladota M 146 Sammy Otofalu M 147 Samson David M 148 Sanny Paikai M 149 Silas Selo M 150 Simeon Razak M 151 Sone Misross M 152 Starlyn Devi M 153 Steward Funu M 154 Thomas K Rade M 155 Titus Theosia Hubert M 156 Tom Maerata M 157 Tommy Harold M 158 Varian Kwanafia M 159 Vincent Aeua Isa M 160 Vincent Keniasina M 161 Wayne Delemani M 162 William Hirusi M 163 William Saeve M 164 Willie Maekwai M 165 Wilson Tuhumanu Steven M

To download PDF copy of the Interview List:

