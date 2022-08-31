SOGAVARE SUGGESTS ANNUAL VISIT BY US NAVY HOSPITAL SHIP TO SOLOMON ISLANDS

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has suggested a possible annual visit to Solomon Islands by the US Navy Hospital Ship MERCY to support the country’s medical services.

Speaking at an official ceremony to welcome the US Navy Hospital Ship to Honiara on Tuesday, Sogavare “it would be wonderful to make this visit an annual event and further suggested that it would be excellent if a possible visit by the US Navy Hospital Ship Mercy can be scheduled to coincide with the 17th Pacific Games from 19 November to 2 December 2023.

A visit during the 2023 Pacific Games will add a new dimension to the Pacific partnership program, because US Navy Hospital Ship MERCY will be supporting all twenty-four nations in the Pacific in one single location.

“Such a visit at that time will also provide immense relief to the Ministry of Health and Medical services who will assume the primary responsibility of looking after the health of almost five thousand athletes and officials from twenty-four sporting nations in the Pacific over the two weeks of the 2023 Pacific Games,” Sogavare said.

Sogavare commended the ship’s Commanding Officers Captain Henry Kim, Captain Jeffrey Feinburg and Captain Peter Nolan for dedicating vast resources provided through the US Navy Hospital Ship MERCY to support the people and government of Solomon Islands.

-GCU Press