Yellow Ribbon is about Love and Forgiveness

Yellow Ribbon Project is all about love and forgiveness towards ex-offenders and their families with community support after they are released from the correctional centres.

It is a comprehensive program that creates awareness for the purpose of training, providing services, and resources in connecting ex-offenders and the society at large.

Speaking during the YRP presentation at Selwyn College on Sunday 28th, YRP Chairman Inspector Jimmy Aega said a YRP educational awareness is designed to show support to ex-offenders when they’re released from the centres.

“Yellow Ribbon not only raise awareness about keeping inmates and ex-offender safe and violence free, but also honour the family victims, community, society, and that reminds us to do everything in our power to ensure that these meaningless disasters never happen again”. Chairman Aega said

Well over 200 students at the Anglican College attended the YRP educational awareness. This helped educate the mindset of students and staff about giving second chance to ex-offenders.

Selwyn College School Principal Fr. Davidson Ngwaevamo acknowledged the CSSI YRP committee for the informative presentation to its staff and students. In closing, YRP presented soccer ball and volleyball to the school.

In responding, Chairman YRP Inspector Jimmy Aega sincerely acknowledged the presence of principal, staff and student for attending this presentation.

-CSSI Press