Public reminded to think safety first

 

The Solomon Islands Meteorological Service (SIMS) has issued strong wind warnings for Rennell and Bellona, Makira, Temotu, Southern waters of Guadalcanal, Malaita and the Russell Islands.

The Director of SIMS says the situation is linked to a trough that is located north of the country with winds blowing from the south side of the trough. SIMS reminds the public to expect east to south easterly winds to reach 20 to 25 knots over waters in the affected area. Sea’s will be moderate to rough and visibility will be poor in areas of shower and thunderstorms.

As always, the SIMS continues to remind the general public in the affected areas to always think safety first and take necessary measures that will help reduce the risk of losing lives or properties.

Since such strong winds can produce dangerous waves, mariners are also reminded to consider safety measures as such as carrying enough fuel, life jackets and other life-saving equipment on board if they must travel.

The Director SIMS urges those who have access to this information to pass it on to people with disabilities and others that may not have access to the internet. Also listen to the SIBC and other radio stations for weather updates.

SIMS will continue to provide updates until the situation subsides.

-SIMS Press

Public reminded to think safety first

