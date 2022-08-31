Central Government to issue 3-billion renminbi bonds in Macao

MACAU, August 31 - The issuance again of government bonds denominated in renminbi in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) – this time with a face value of three billion renminbi – is another crucial initiative by the Central Government to support Macao to develop a modern finance industry, and to facilitate the city’s effort at adequate economic diversification.

The Central Government will issue the bonds on 7 September, announced today the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and the MSAR Government.

The MSAR Government welcomes the Central Government’s issuance of the bonds in Macao, and thanks it for its supportive initiatives toward Macao.

The issuance of the renminbi bonds aims to offer a fresh investment option for professional investors. It helps not only reinforce cooperation in financial services between the mainland and Macao, but also to attract a greater numbers of bond issuers and international investors to participate in Macao’s bond market development, which will in turn enrich the financial products offered in Macao as a bond market. The issuance of the renminbi bonds also helps revitalise Macao’s offshore renminbi market, promoting the progress of the internationalisation of the renminbi as a currency.