Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations in June and July 2022

MACAU, August 31 - Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in June and July 2022, the figures are set out below:

Locations inspected

249

Suspected illegal workers detected

28

The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.

