Request for Ideas: Activation of Thomas M. Menino Park

This Request for Ideas to program and activate certain areas of Mayor Thomas M. Menino Park is intended to gain insight on potential concepts that will enhance and better utilize the area specified. The City is open to all suggestions for designs and operations of the open Sections.

Boston’s Thomas M. Menino Park, located on Charlestown’s waterfront, is a dramatic open space resource designed as a place of respite from the daily rigor of urban life. Much of the design inspiration drew from the park’s history as the Navy Yard’s first shipbuilding dry dock built during World War II.

The dry dock area is under consideration for this Request for Ideas (RFI). Granite blocks that once held back seawater now form the battened walls of Mayor Thomas M. Menino Park’s playground, which not only provides seating, but creates elevated lawns and viewing decks oriented to capture the splendor of Boston’s working waterfront and stunning downtown skyline. Most importantly, innumerable opportunities for active play, physical therapy, and exercise for all generations and abilities are incorporated into the park. The park also includes an accessible harborwalk with spectacular views of the city and the water.

