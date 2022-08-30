Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,931 in the last 365 days.

Boston Parks Graduates Class of Five New Rangers

The Boston Park Rangers welcomed a new class of seasonal Rangers with a ceremony held at Franklin Park.

In a small private ceremony this week, Chief of Environment and Open Space Mariama White-Hammond, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, and Chief Park Ranger Gene Survillo congratulated and presented certificates of completion to 5 Park Rangers who completed the Boston Park Rangers Academy this summer.

Park Rangers completed a comprehensive training program that prepared rangers for their dual mission as both park ambassadors and first responders. These seasonal Park Rangers have worked over the summer throughout our parks, historic burying grounds, recreational areas, and open spaces.

Congratulations!

You just read:

Boston Parks Graduates Class of Five New Rangers

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.