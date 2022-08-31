Over 11%, CAGR, Secondary Battery Market - Insights on Technology and Geography by 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SECONDARY BATTERY MARKET value is set to grow by USD 55.62 billion from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2020 was estimated at 2.01%. The market is fragmented and to make the most of the opportunities, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc.

Advantages of lithium-ion battery to offer immense growth opportunities. Lithium-ion batteries are preferred over other batteries because of their several advantages, such as higher current density, longer power-holding capacity, and longer shelf life. These batteries are also less costly than lead-acid batteries or NiMH batteries. The cost reductions, coupled with the enhanced performance of lithium-ion batteries, will boost the sales of these batteries and, subsequently, drive the growth of the global secondary battery market during the forecast period.

With the continuous rise in global energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies for power generation using sustainability, the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy has also increased. The intermittent power generation from renewable sources of energy will increase the need for solutions such as battery energy storage in both grid and off-grid locations. Thus, the rise in the use of renewable energy will fuel the demand for secondary batteries during the forecast period.

Secondary Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Technology

Lead-acid



Lithium-ion



Others

Lead-acid batteries are cost-effective compared to other battery technologies. The increase in industrial and construction activities, high adoption of battery technology in the automotive industry and UPS applications, and growing adoption of EVs are some of the factors driving the growth of the secondary battery market in this segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Almost 64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for secondary batteries in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Secondary Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Secondary Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secondary battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secondary battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary battery market vendors

Secondary Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 55.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.01 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

