AZURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Azure Global Power Limited on Behalf of Azure Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Azure Global Power Limited ("Azure" or the "Company") AZRE on behalf of Azure stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Azure has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 29, 2022, Azure issued a press release disclosing, among other items, that "[t]he Company received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries." Azure further reported that "[a]s part of the Company's review of these allegations, it discovered deviations from safety and quality norms, and it has implemented mechanisms to remediate them and in so doing strengthen safety and quality protocols. Azure's Audit Committee, with the assistance of legal counsel and forensic accounting support, also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees. The Company is implementing immediate remedial measures, and Azure is initiating disclosure of the findings to the appropriate authorities."

On this news, Azure's stock price fell $4.61 per share or 44.07% percent, to close at $5.85 per share on August 29, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Azure shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

