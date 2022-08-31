Submit Release
Edu Falaschi announces his first international concerts in Japan, Chile and Argentina

Edu Falaschi

Edu Falaschi celebrates his sold-out live show and the Vera Cruz tour continues to add dates through Latin America and Asia

LOS ANGELES, CA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Edu Falaschi is still on the rise with his Vera Cruz tour.
On August 21st, at Tokio Marine Hall, in São Paulo, the artist recorded a special DVD for sold-out fans who made history in Brazilian metal.
A stage with a mega production never seen in our country and will be portrayed in a unique and special material for Edu Falaschi fans. Following the tour, Falaschi will perform in Belo Horizonte, at Mister Rock, on August 26th. Edu Falaschi's band is formed by Aquiles Priester (drums), Fabio Laguna (keyboards), Roberto Barros (guitar), Diogo Mafra (guitar) and Raphael Dafras (bass).

Edu Falaschi will still make the second part of the tour of the album “Vera Cruz” in Brazil. Cities such as Goiânia, Brasília, Uberlândia, Limeira, Belém, Manaus, Santos and other cities to be announced, will receive the stage structure of the Vera Cruz tour but with a new repertoire. In December, the singer will perform unprecedented shows in Latin America with dates in Chile, in Santiago, and in Argentina, in Buenos Aires. The artist also released a Japan tour with the band Northtale in February 2023.

About the tour, Edu Falaschi comments: “The Vera Cruz Tour has grown and we will have more shows starting in October! Cities like Goiânia, Brasília, Uberlândia, Limeira, Belém, Manaus and Santos entered the map! Many other cities are being negotiated and we hope to be able to do as many dates in Brazil and abroad as possible. The shows from October onwards, at the request of the fans, will receive a differentiated repertoire where we will play in addition to the main songs of Vera Cruz, we will also make songs from all the records I recorded with Angra! Rebirth, Hunters and Prey, Temple of Shadows, Aurora Consurgens, and Aqua! A must-see for fans of the 2000s New Age stage!
We count on you! Let's go!”

More information: http://www.edufalaschi.com.br/

Damaris Hoffman
Hoffman & Obrian Marketing
Land Ahoy

