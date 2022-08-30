REVILLA WRITES NTC - GO AFTER RAMPANT TEXT SCAMS

In a letter to National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has asked the NTC to act on the rising incidents of spam and phishing text messages.

The lawmaker said that the scam text messages have become so rampant that they no longer choose the time of day. He added that the messages have become so enticing that many have fallen victim to false promises in exchange for their hard-earned money.

"Matindi ang epekto ng scam text messages na ito dahil kapag sinagot ito ng ilang walang muwang na sindikato pala ang nasa likod, nakukuha na pati ang mga personal na impormasyon na kalaunan ay ang pagkasimot ng pinaghirapang ipon ng isang indibidwal," Revilla said. "What is surprising is that those behind the messages seem to know the full names of recipients, and we don't know how they obtained that information."

Revilla acknowledged the programs of the NTC and telecom companies in battling these fraudulent schemes, but pointed out that efforts have seemingly come short.

"Napakarami pa rin ang nabibiktima. Imbes na matakot, these syndicates seem to be having their heyday. Kailangang aksiyonan na ito ng NTC dahil walang kalaban-laban ang marami nating kababayan. Dapat mabigyan ng karampatang proteksiyon ang ating mga kababayan at hindi maloko sa pamamagitan lang ng text message" he explained.