Prisoners to take part in vocational training outside jail

VIETNAM, August 31 - HÀ NỘI — Prisoners serving sentences behind bars will be given the chance to take part in vocational training on the outside, under a new pilot programme.

It is one of the main policies which will come into effect next month following the National Assembly’s Resolution No 54.

Under the pilot programme, prisoners can learn work skills in everyday society, although the number of prisons in the pilot programme should not exceed one-third of the total number of prisons under the Ministry of Public Security’s management.

The programme must ensure security and safety, effectively serve education, rehabilitation and community reintegration for prisoners; creating conditions for them to find jobs after they are released.

The prisoners will be partially paid, and enjoy certain rights and obligations as determined in the Law on Criminal Judgment Execution.

Incomes from the prisoners' work and vocational training outside prisons are exempt from income tax.

Another policy being put into effect next month is that people consigning goods to coaches must give more details about what is being transported.

It is regulated in the Government’s Decree 47/2022/NĐ-CP, which supplements Decree 10/2020/NĐ-CP.

The shipper must show the goods’ name and weight, their name, address, number of identity cards, and telephone number of people sending and receiving items.

The new decree also regulates that taxis must have a capacity of fewer than nine seats including the driver and must not be more than 12 years old since the date of production.

One more policy is that citizens can enjoy 50 per cent discount on authentication fees for exploiting citizen information in the national database on population.

It is regulated in the Ministry of Finance’s Circular 48/2022/TT-BTC, effective from September 17.

The Circular stipulates management and use of fees for using the information in the National Population Database.

At present, the fee is VNĐ1,000 (US$0.04) for each piece of information. But from September 17 to the end of next year, the fee will be reduced by half. It will return to $0.04 from 2024.

Another policy that the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee passed is Resolution No 24/2022/UBTVQH15 to continue financial support for employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resolution regulates that the deadline for the payment is September 10 this year.

The fund for the work is VNĐ1.1 trillion ($49.2 million) from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The NA Standing Committee has approved an ordinance on sanctions for obstructing proceedings, which will be effective from September 1.

To ensure people's privacy, the ordinance stipulates a fine of VNĐ7-15 million ($298-638) for recording speech and images of the jury without the chairman’s consent, or recording speech and images of procedure participants without their consent.

The new ordinance also regulates that people enticing, or instigating others to cause disorder or disturbance in the courtroom will be fined VNĐ1-7 million ($42-298). — VNS