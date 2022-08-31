Stolen Vehicle, Narcotics, Firearm, and Paraphernalia Seized in Arrest

CALEXICO, Calif., – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen found in possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics, brass knuckles, and a loaded firearm, early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station were searching for individuals that had illegally crossed into the United States through the Imperial County sand dunes, 48 miles east of Calexico. Agents encountered an individual attempting to conceal himself in the brush. In an immediate search of the area, agents discovered a small bag containing a white crystal-like substance on the ground. A small pocketknife and pipe were found on the individual’s body.

Agents also located a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado near the location of the individual, stuck in the sand with the engine still running. Record checks of the vehicle came back as a positive match to a stolen vehicle reported out of Yuma, Arizona. Agents inspected the interior of the vehicle and discovered a duffle bag located in the front seat that contained brass knuckles and a loaded firearm. Agents placed the individual under arrest.

The 24-year-old individual, the vehicle, firearm, brass knuckles, and narcotics were turned over to the California Highway Patrol.

