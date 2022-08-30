Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,041 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee

TEXAS, August 30 - August 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Shirlene Samuel, D.O. to the Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2024. Additionally, the Governor appointed Bobby Marek, M.D. and reappointed Walton “Boyd” Bush, Ed.D. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2028.

Bobby Marek, M.D. of Brenham is an Internist at Baylor Scott & White – the Brenham Clinic. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Texas Medical Association. Additionally, he is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Washington-Burleson County Medical Society. Marek received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Shirlene Samuel, D.O. of Austin is a board certified Pediatrician at Austin Regional Clinic. She is a member of the American Association of Pediatrics, American Osteopathic Association, and the Texas Medical Board. Samuel received her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Oklahoma and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from A.T. Still University. She completed her residency in Pediatrics at Oklahoma State University.

Walton “Boyd” Bush, Ed.D. of Bee Cave is a retired state agency Executive Director. Additionally, he previously served as the Assistant Director of Field Operations with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. He currently serves as Vice President of the Falconhead West Home Owners Association and he is a former member of the American Association of Dental Boards. Bush received a Bachelor of Science in Math and Computer Education, and a Master of Education from West Texas A&M University, and a Doctorate in Education from Texas Tech University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.