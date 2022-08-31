Quantum Metaverse Summit to Debut on September 1, 2022 with The Honorable Paul M. Dabbar as Keynote Speaker
Our global economy is increasingly bolstered by an incredible mélange of virtual ecosystems and disruptive technologies, particularly: the Metaverse and Quantum Computing.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute — the leading quantum computing conference™ producer — today announced The Honorable Paul M. Dabbar as Keynote Speaker of the Quantum Metaverse Summit scheduled for September 1, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Thought-provoking discussions on the business of the Quantum Metaverse will be front and center at this special conference. To access this global broadcast online, please click here.
— Maëva Ghonda
The total addressable market (TAM) of the Metaverse is now expected to exceed $8 trillion this decade. In the next 48 months, ¼ of the world’s population will spend at least one hour a day immersed in the Metaverse. Moreover, nearly 3⁄4 of global enterprises will adopt quantum computing technologies in the near-term. During the Summit, the leaders shaping our critical ecosystems will share new ideas and reveal their success strategies for business leaders as well as investors seeking to deploy their own Metaverse and Quantum Computing strategies for near-term impact and sustainable value creation.
“It is a great privilege that The Honorable Paul M. Dabbar accepted my invitation to participate at the Quantum Metaverse Summit. While Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Paul led the 5x increase in quantum research budget. He helped draft the National Quantum Initiative Act and testified before Congress in support of the legislation. He also managed the creation of the five National Quantum Initiative Centers,” said Maëva Ghonda, Quantum Advisory Board Chair.
The Summit will feature the following discussions from the thought-leaders shaping the Quantum Metaverse:
Keynote Speaker
The Honorable Paul M. Dabbar, Bohr Quantum Technology Corp. Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Abstract: A Foundational System for the Evolution of a Quantum Metaverse
During his Keynote, Paul will discuss how building a quantum internet to network quantum computers and quantum data might be a foundational system for the evolution of a quantum metaverse. He will also discuss some likely first use applications of quantum computers and the interaction with the Metaverse through the quantum internet.
Chair
Maëva Ghonda, Quantum Advisory Board Chair
Abstract: The Quantum-Enabled Metaverse
During her presentation, Maëva Ghonda will discuss the inevitable collision of quantum computers and the simulation technologies of the Metaverse and how their combined power could profoundly impact how we work and play in our new Metaverse economy.
Invited Speakers
Justin Ging, Atom Computing Chief Product Officer
Abstract: Scaling Quantum Computers to Enhance the Metaverse
During his presentation, Justin will discuss the current state of quantum computing hardware development and the outlook for scaling computational capabilities to levels where they could contribute to enhancing the Metaverse.
Nitin Gaur, State Street Digital Managing Director
Abstract: Quantum Computing and Exponential Finance
During the Summit, Nitin will discuss the quantum computing infrastructure and review challenges in Exponential Finance and the Metaverse.
David Palmer, Vodafone Blockchain Business Lead
Abstract: The Keys to the Metaverse
During his presentation, David will explore the potential of solutions incorporating blockchain technologies, self-sovereign digital identity and mobile edge cryptography to provide the foundations and scale for interoperability in the new Metaverse economy. He will also discuss the following:
1) Can the mobile phone number anchored in blockchain protocols be a key component of identity for people, business and things in the Metaverse linking virtual and real worlds?
2) What are the threats and opportunities associated with the emergence of quantum computers?
Michael Clark, Mastercard Labs as a Service Business Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Abstract: The Metaverse is Data and Data is the Metaverse
During this presentation, Michael will explore the role of data and its importance to the Metaverse. Michael will also discuss how engagement with the data and relationships with the data underneath are what matters – be it as an asset, utility or its role in rendering experiences.
Dr. Sebastian Banescu, Chainproof CEO
During his presentation, Sebastian will discuss the various defense layers and techniques that decentralized application developers can employ to maximize the security of their products to drive innovation, differentiation and growth.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute, the leading quantum computing conference™ producer, is a premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is a top producer of innovative quantum computing research, programs and conferences, including the CEO Summit on Quantum Computing, the Quantum Computing Climate Change Summit, the Quantum AI Sustainability Symposium, the Quantum Internet Summit, the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit, the Quantum Computing Healthcare Summit as well as the Executive Summit on Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence. These include quantum computing masterclasses, interview series, multimedia content as well as various other unique quantum programs, such as the flagship Quantum Computing Certificate Education Program for Workforce Development and the quantum computing conferences previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the world’s largest technical professional organization: the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast hosted by Maëva Ghonda is the popular global program featuring exclusive interview series with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: the United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
Quantum AI Institute 2020 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, DC 20006
Quantum AI Institute
Quantum AI Institute
email us here