Love that Girl Music Video Released by Patrick Girondi and the Orphan’s Dream

Left to right: Patrick Girondi, Michele Santarcangelo, Nanni Teot

I am confident that if I do my very best, and give my all, someone, somewhere will benefit.”
— Patrick Girondi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi, the unconventional pharmaceutical CEO and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, just released a new music video “Love that Girl.” Patrick Girondi and the Orphan’s Dream, named for Girondi’s lifelong mission to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia, “orphan” or rare diseases, filmed the new video in Altamura, Italy with award-winning names Brian Connors, Ian Fisher, and Edo Brizio. The band is working on their sixth album, “Orphan’s Final Chapter,” hoping the distribution of the music coincides with the culmination of years of court battles and the advancement of their superior therapy.

Founder of San Rocco Therapeutics (“SRT”), Girondi says, “I imagine that more than a few people ask the question. What do music and books have to do with curing people of rare diseases?”

Girondi’s lyrics aim to tell the unspoken truth. In his last album, Orphan’s Return, he sings blues and rock-style songs about doctors, lawyers, health insurance, and the reality of the systems we live in. Girondi sings in “I Did My Best,”

“Guys with white gowns, the FDA Rules,
Rooms full of fools,
Medical hall Frowns, smiles bet,
Against the illiterate…”

He feels that music and writing are ways to share his charisma, energy, love, and desire to help people. He adds, “I am confident that if I do my very best, give my all, that someone, somewhere will benefit. This is the only answer I have.”

Having navigated and advocated for hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the world, Girondi sees Bluebird Bio’s recent Thalassemia therapy approval, priced at $2.8 million per patient, as a sign of the U.S. healthcare system’s imminent collapse.

San Rocco Therapeutics, on the other hand, plans to price their gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia at ¼ the price of Bluebird’s. In addition to the significantly lower cost, San Rocco Therapeutics has been in patients longer than any other U.S. company (ten years) for this type of therapy, never had any safety issues, and is adding an insulator for increased safety.

SRT would like to applaud patient organizations like Cooley’s Anemia International and the Capano family, who have invested over $1 million in Thalassemia research over the years. Their annual golf outing will occur on September 20, 2022 at Leewood Golf Club in Eastchester, New York. This year, they are honoring Anthony S. Colavita, ESQ. Proceeds go towards continued research.

Girondi dedicates his forthcoming album to the team at San Rocco Therapeutics, including Drs. Michel Sadelain and Isabelle Rivière (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center); Dr. John Tisdale (National Institutes of Health); Dr. Chris Ballas (Innovative Cellular Therapeutics); Dr. Loreto Gesualdo (University of Bari); Dr. Lucio Luzzato (Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences and University of Florence); Dr. Aurelio Maggio (Ospedale Cervello); Dr. Frank Park (University of Tennessee); Dr. Andrew Wilber (Southern Illinois University); and Dr. Evangelia Yannaki (G.Papanikolaou Hospital and University of Washington).

