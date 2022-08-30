Industrial grade, hand forged tools made right here in #YesWV… meet Warwood Tool

Nearly a decade before West Virginia’s statehood, a small business in what would become Ohio County began supplying products to Civil War soldiers. Since its inception, Warwood Tool has supplied products in every war and the town of Warwood, West Virginia, sprung up around the business.

Warwood Tool is a family owned and operated business. In 168 years of operation, the company has only changed ownership seven times. Family is still a focus at the company where President Chris Azur and Chief Operating Officer Rob Taylor (featured in the video above) prioritize and honor the traditions and skilled labor of the employees present, and owners past.

The hard working, highly skilled employees at Warwood Tool are one of the reasons the business continues to say “Yes to West Virginia”. The tools that these employees help create serve many industries throughout the state and the nation, as well as other countries around the world. Everything from forestry, oil and gas, construction, and even firefighting benefit from tools created by Warwood Tool.

“We are lucky to have a business like Warwood Tool in our state,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the WV Department of Economic Development. “This business, so full of history and such a staple for so many years, employs hardworking West Virginians and provides necessary products to so many industries.”

Warwood Tool continues to say #YesWV because of the people, and we hope they’ll continue to do so for many years to come.