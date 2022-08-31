Griffin Announces Promotions and the Expansion of its Leadership Team

Griffin, one of the largest horticultural distribution and brokerage companies in the United States announced the promotion of three executives.

Griffin, one of the largest horticultural distribution and brokerage companies in the United States announced the promotion of three executives. Brian Sullivan, who previously served as Director of Sales, was named Senior Vice President, responsible for Sales, Customer Service, Construction Division, and Griffin's GGSPro technical team and will continue to chair the company's Executive Committee. John Hyslip and Andrew Barry who previously served as Operations Managers, have been named Managing Directors. Both John and Andrew will continue to report into Brian Sullivan. All three promotions reflect the company's commitment to growth and reinforce its strategic vision to unify and provide continuous improvement of the customer experience.

All three individuals are strong, purpose-driven leaders and have continuously brought value and innovation to the business," said Craig Hyslip, COO, and co-owner of Griffin Greenhouse. ‘We are also pleased to see the progress both John and Andrew continue to make as the future leadership of Griffin. My brothers Rick, Ken and I want to ensure that the next generation is ready to lead and continue the seventy-five years of unparalleled level of service to the industry that our father Ken Sr. and Charlie Griffin envisioned."

"Their leadership has been fundamental to our customer-centric mindset, and I know they will continue to lead Griffin into the future with vision, drive and intention," continued Hyslip.

Griffin has been providing value to greenhouse and nursery producers for 75 years. The company specializes in providing quality products and exceptional service to its customers. From its nationwide team of territory reps servicing ornamental and CEA growers to its GGSPro Technical Team, Griffin leads the industry as a solutions provider.

"Over the past several years, we've evolved our leadership team, identifying our most compelling team members and putting them in roles where they can have the greatest impact on our business," said Brian Sullivan, Sr. Vice President of Griffin. "The elevation of John and Andrew represents another step in this direction," continued Sullivan.

Griffin Greenhouse Supplies, Inc., headquartered in Tewksbury, Mass., has served the needs of growers in greenhouse and nursery production, and independent garden centers for more than 75 years. Griffin operates fifteen fully stocked service centers, serving growers and retailers nationwide. The business also distributes live goods including seed, cuttings, and young plants. Griffin is among the premier distributors in the U.S., with an outstanding reputation for operational excellence, high-quality products, and superior customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.griffins.com/.

