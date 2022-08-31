Submit Release
Elizabeth A. Colaiuta, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BERWYN, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth A. Colaiuta, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her exemplary career in Vascular Surgery and in acknowledgment of her work at Heart Care Centers of Illinois.

Inspired by her mother who was a nurse, Dr. Colaiuta was drawn to the medical field from a young age. As a practicing Vascular Surgeon since 1997, she has been helping patients in the Berwyn, IL, area for more than 15 years.

After graduating from Tower Hill School and earning a BS from Covenant College and a BSN from the University of Florida, Dr. Colaiuta attended the American University of the Caribbean, where she earned a Medical Degree. She completed a residency at Ascension Providence Hospital and a Vascular Surgery Fellowship at Wayne State University. As a result of her education and training, the doctor is board-certified in Vascular Surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). The ABS is an independent nonprofit organization founded to certify surgeons who meet the standards of education, training, and knowledge in their specialty. Before becoming a surgeon, Dr. Colaiuta also worked as a nurse for seven years.

Today, Dr. Colaiuta works as a Vascular Surgeon at Heart Care Centers of Illinois in Berwyn. She provides vascular system surgeries, including surgeries on the arteries, veins, lymphatic system, spider veins, varicose veins, and life-threatening aneurysms. Dr. Colaiuta also helps patients who have life-long chronic conditions. She strives to provide the highest quality of care to all her patients.

Dr. Colaiuta treats everyone as she would like for her family to be treated. She understands the importance of lifelong learning and the ability to listen to other people. Dr. Colaiuta has recently begun to mentor Medical students and residents to pass on her knowledge to the next generation.

Dr. Colaiuta has been awarded numerous times for her success in her community with a Patients' Choice Award (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018), the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) and the On-Time Doctor Award (2014-2018).

On a personal note, Dr. Colaiuta loves reading, gardening, and spending time with the animals on her friend's horse farm in her spare time.

For more information, visit www.heartcc.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

