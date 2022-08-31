Submit Release
Governor General to preside over swearing-in ceremony of members of the Canadian Ministry

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the Canadian Ministry. Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will preside over the swearing-in.

Date:

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Time:

10 a.m.

Location:

Rideau Hall Reception Room

Notes for Media:

  • To attend the outdoor portions of this event, media must be accredited to the Parliamentary Press Gallery. To obtain a temporary accreditation, please contact the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
  • The ceremony will be opened to pooled media only. For more information, please contact the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
  • Please note masks are mandatory inside Rideau Hall.
  • Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

