Governor General to preside over swearing-in ceremony of members of the Canadian Ministry

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the Canadian Ministry. Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will preside over the swearing-in.

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. Location: Rideau Hall Reception Room

Notes for Media:

To attend the outdoor portions of this event, media must be accredited to the Parliamentary Press Gallery. To obtain a temporary accreditation, please contact the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

The ceremony will be opened to pooled media only. For more information, please contact the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Please note masks are mandatory inside Rideau Hall.

Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada