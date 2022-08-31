Governor General to preside over swearing-in ceremony of members of the Canadian Ministry
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the Canadian Ministry. Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will preside over the swearing-in.
Date:
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Time:
10 a.m.
Location:
Rideau Hall Reception Room
Notes for Media:
- To attend the outdoor portions of this event, media must be accredited to the Parliamentary Press Gallery. To obtain a temporary accreditation, please contact the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
- The ceremony will be opened to pooled media only. For more information, please contact the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
- Please note masks are mandatory inside Rideau Hall.
- Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.
