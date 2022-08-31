SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of International Game Technology PLC - IGT

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") IGT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether IGT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2022, IGT issued a press release "announc[ing] an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings (the ‘Benson Matters')." The press release stated that pursuant to the settlement, "[a] total of $415 million will be paid into a settlement fund of which IGT's subsidiaries will contribute $269.75 million" and that "[a]s a result of the settlement agreement, IGT will accrue a $119.75 million non-operating expense in the third quarter related to the incremental loss associated with the Benson Matters and related claims between IGT and DoubleDown and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates ($150 million was accrued in the second quarter)."

On this news, IGT's stock price fell $0.46 per share, of 2.45%, to close at $18.28 per share on August 30, 2022.

