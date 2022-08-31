Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") FXLV investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 26, 2022, after the market closed, F45 issued a "Strategic Update," disclosing that it now expects its fiscal 2022 revenue "between $120 million and $130 million, compared to the prior guidance of $255 million to $275 million." Based on a "comprehensive review of its strategic and financial priorities," the Company would reduce its global workforce by about 110 positions. F45 also announced that its founder, CEO, and President, Adam Gilchrist, has stepped down.

On this news, F45's stock fell $2.16, or 61.5%, to close at $1.35 per share on July 27, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased F45 securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

