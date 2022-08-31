InnoCare Announces the Acceptance of the Biologics License Application for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in Hong Kong

InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969) announced today the acceptance of the biologics license application (BLA) for tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) by the Department of Health, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare, said, "Today's BLA acceptance marks another step forward after we received approval to conduct a registration trial for tafasitamab and lenalidomide from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) – reinforcing our commitment to bringing an innovative therapy like tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide to potentially address the unmet need of eligible DLBCL patients in greater China."

Tafasitamab, a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, is not approved by the NMPA for any indication in China, except that tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide has been approved by the Health Commission and Medical Products Administration of Hainan Province for the treatment of eligible DLBCL patients, under the early access program in Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone.

Tafasitamab is conditionally approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL patients who are not eligible for ASCT.

About Tafasitamab

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified CD19 targeting immunotherapy.

In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc.

Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP).

In the United States, Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for ASCT. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Europe, Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) received conditional approval, in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.

Monjuvi® and Minjuvi® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name MONJUVI® in the U.S., and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi® in Europe, the UK and Canada.As part of its agreement with MorphoSys, Incyte received exclusive commercialization rights for tafasitamab outside the United States, and in August 2021, Incyte entered into a collaboration and license agreement with InnoCare for the development and exclusive commercialization of tafasitamab in hematology and oncology in Greater China.

XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and United States.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830006028/en/