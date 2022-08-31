Multiple White House Award Winning Nonprofit Women of Global Change Announces New International Ambassador Lovanne Gallo

Women of Global Change (WGC) announces the promotion of Lovanne Gallo as WGC International Ambassador. She is an expert in bringing together leaders who want to create self-sustaining environmental projects, especially as she has worked to bring solar power to indigenous villages and cleaned up the ocean of plastics to repurpose it into clothing and bricks.

Women of Global Change (WGC) announces the promotion of Lovanne Gallo as WGC International Ambassador. Lovanne has lead her team as the WGC Philippines Chapter President for the last 2 years and even at the height of the pandemic created multiple successful self-sustaining WGC humanitarian and environmental service projects.

While serving as WGC Chapter President in the Philippines, Lovanne spear headed projects ranging from Lighting Up the Village, which provided over 80 families with Solar Lighting to indigenous communities, as well as, an International Clean Up Dive to preserve the ocean. She also collaborated with REZTYLE, a repurposing fashion line who advocates sustainability by creating clothing from repurposed plastics. These are only a few examples of how she has become a leader in environmental sustainable business. Lovanne focuses her projects around a circular economic strategy that works.

Women of Global Change (WGC) is a multiple White House Award nonprofit service organization who serves communities both in the US and Internationally. WGC currently has Chapters in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Africa, Singapore, the Philippines and many more. "We are so honored to have such an incredible leader as Lovanne serve as a Women of Global Change (WGC) International Ambassador. She is a light and inspiration to all she touches and has shown the heart of servant leadership in action!" stated WGC Founder Dame Shellie Hunt.

Lovanne knows that we create things bigger together than we ever could alone and has created a team of superstars to continue her work in the Philippines while she now serves in Australia. "My leadership is seeing and bringing the best out of one person's passion to lead and be part of the impact. It is a gift to be given the title of Women of Global Change " International Ambassador" after my 2 -year presidency in Manila, Philippines. I am so honored and humbled that Dame Shellie Hunt, founder of WGC and co-Presidents trusted me in this journey. I will continue to magnify and amplify the significance of leadership with strong collaboration. My vision is to share genuine leadership opportunities to all aspiring leaders globally through the Women of Global Change leadership platform. We all can embrace the call to "Act Now" as we continue to serve indigenous communities and protect the environment."

Dr. Monica Riley, MD, President of WGC Las Vegas Chapter commented , "We are thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Lovanne in her appointment to WGC International Ambassador. Lovanne is a passionate humanitarian and leader with a unique gift to align humans with their true purpose"

While Lovanne takes on the new role of WGC International Ambassador her service will still continue as she passes on her service initiatives in the Philippines and now also engages International Chapter Presidents from all over the world. Because of her connection WGC is also welcoming new Chapter Presidents Kota Kinabalu, Juvy Tulipas, WGC-Tokyo Japan, Myla Villagonzalo Tsutaichi, WGC-Alberta Canada, Angie Barbero Ostojic and the new WGC Philippines Chapter President Rey Allen Castillo.

Lovanne has revealed that the training that WGC provides to create and continue your heart mission is phenomenal and she hopes more Chapter Presidents hear the call and keep stepping forward. WGC Chapter Presidents are a global network of leaders who stand for positive progress and change for ourselves, our communities and the world.

Les Brown, one of the WGC Ambassadors stated, "The Women of Global Change organization has managed over the years to create an environment where people can find the tools, the nurturing, the support and the encouragement to make a difference on this planet."

If you have a heart mission and vision, connect with WGC and learn how to become a Chapter President in your region.

