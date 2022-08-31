Submit Release
Princess Diana - Her Life Story in Song

A 25th Anniversary Commemorative CD

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Sokolof Javitch has composed songs about Princess Diana for more than 20 years. A few years after her death, Karen produced the very first musical detailing the life and times of the late princess.

Now, in recognition of the 25th Anniversary of the passing of the beloved royal, Ms. Javitch is releasing a brand new album called, "Princess Diana - Her Life Story in Song."

"This August 31, the world will pay tribute to the Princess of Wales and I thought it would be an appropriate time to release this new CD," added Ms. Javitch.

This wonderful CD contains 42 songs that provide a revealing look into the storied life of an extraordinary woman whose tragic death shocked millions around the world.

The songs are for the young and the old, anyone who's been touched by Diana's compassion and love, just as Karen has been.

Questions from young people like "Why was Princess Diana so well-loved?" for example, are what inspired Karen to release the new CD, which is both entertaining and informative.

"Diana used her royalty to better humankind," remarked Ms. Javitch. "Her compassion and work for the downtrodden was endless." Throughout her life, the Princess of Wales supported important causes that ranged from those enduring hardships due to war, famine, and homelessness, to those struggling with AIDS, leprosy and cancer.

Diana's famous quote, "I am not a political figure, I am a humanitarian figure, always was, always will be," motivated many.

This unique CD provides a musical biography that reveals her private and public life, her achievements and failures," Ms. Javitch noted. Over the years, the songs have been performed before adoring audiences across the country. All of the songs were arranged by the late Chuck Penington, musical director for the Grammy Award winning group, Mannheim Steamroller.

"Princess Diana – Her Life Story in Song" can be purchased at PrincessDianaTheMusical.com or at JMRProductions.com, as well as on CD Baby, Spotify and other music websites and platforms. 

About Karen Sokolof Javitch

Karen is an award-winning singer/songwriter whose works include 16 CD's, and four musicals. Her favorite remains "Princess Diana the Musical", which she co-wrote with author Elaine Jabenis, a critically-acclaimed community theater actress in Omaha.

Over the years, Karen's musicals have raised over $350,000 for national and local charities. Her shows have been performed across the country in cities ranging from Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City to Cleveland and St. Louis, to name just a few. 

Her songs have been featured in movies and television shows. She has won the prestigious TAG (Theater Arts Guild) Award two times. In addition, she was recently honored in a 'Song of the Year' contest for "Hope in My Heart," a selection from the 'Diana' musical and also featured on the new CD.  

Karen was also the creator and co-host of a popular Omaha radio show, called "It's the Beat." Her songs, including her wonderful melodies for children, are for anyone between the ages of 1 to 101!

