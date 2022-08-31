Newly published Stone Age “Doggerland” novel describes life when England was still connected to Northern Europe

Mike Meier, The Final Days of Doggerland

Mike Meier’s new book “The Final Days of Doggerland,” a Stone Age story, is in large part based on historical facts, such as the disappearance of Doggerland.

I did not have to invent much for the story...Yes, I did take some poetic liberties, such as with the language of the Taifali and the Bollebargs...but the basic facts are true...” — Mike Meier, author of "The Final Days of Doggerland"

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Doggerland?” you may wonder. Yes, it did exist until about 8,000 years ago and connected the British Isles to mainland Europe -- but there are different theories when exactly and how fast it disappeared.In early December 2020, a scientific article about the first use of spices caught the attention of author and screenplay author Mike Meier . According to the article, garlic mustard was the first proven spice used in Northern Europe. Then he found that there was a lot more going on at the time, such as the disappearance of Doggerland.He explains, “It was probably because I’ve always felt a close connection with Northern Europe that the story flowed naturally from my fingers to my keyboard. My late father was born near one of the sites where evidence of early spice use was found (Viking territory, by the way). And I’ve been familiar with ancient Norse mythology since childhood. I based the Bollebargs’ beliefs on such Norse myths.”In “ The Final Days of Doggerland ,” a group of weary nomads arrive in Northwestern Europe in the remnants of Doggerland and attempt to build a home. But the women and children of the group become captives of the more skilled Bollebarg tribe, led by a ruthless chief, Viggo. One of the captives, Oane, relies on her talent for crafting poisons to survive, while pondering how to reach firm land in the west. But her planned escape may come with a price.The author explains how it all came together. “Even though I grew up in Northern Europe, I was unaware that Doggerland once connected the British Isles with Northern Europe. I had heard about Dogger Bank, a large sandbank in a shallow part of the North Sea that is a major commercial fishing ground, but I did not know it was a remnant of Doggerland.”“Then I found another article about the origin of blue eyes in humans. In brief, one interesting fact led to another. I did not have to invent much for the story. It came together naturally with the history I discovered, and it ended up based in large part on archeological facts. Yes, I did take some poetic liberties, such as with the language of the Taifali and the Bollebargs, and the set-up of the Bollebarg village, but the basic facts are true—Doggerland disappeared, blue-eyed people arrived in Northern Europe, and the people began spicing food. With that, I’d found the ingredients—literally—of a story based on archeological facts.”The book is now available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Final-Days-Doggerland-Neolithic-Survival-ebook/dp/B0B5MCFTZR/ref=sr_1_1?crid=MSSHINRMGLFR&keywords=the+final+days+of+doggerland&qid=1661906875&sprefix=the+final+days+of+doggerland%2Caps%2C229&sr=8-1 About the AuthorMike Meier is the author of JoinWith.Me and The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico. He grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1930s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. On his own since his teens, he has lived in several different countries, including Argentina and Japan, and has worked jobs such as washing dishes, repairing bicycles, and painting homes. When he is not writing books or award-winning screenplays, you’ll find him playing Latin and Flamenco guitar somewhere…or playing in a rock band. He holds a master’s degree in political science, as well as a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws.

