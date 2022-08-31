Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink welcomed Vietnam Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu to Washington for the ninth U.S.-Vietnam Asia-Pacific Dialogue on August 30.  Reflecting upon the strength of U.S.-Vietnam relations, the Assistant Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister discussed issues related to the two countries’ shared interest in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity across the region.  Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink and Deputy Foreign Minister Vu affirmed the importance of continued senior-level engagement between the United States and Vietnam and looked forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership in 2023.  Both sides agreed to reconvene for next year’s Asia-Pacific Dialogue in Vietnam.

