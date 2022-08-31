Attorney General Ford Announces First Meeting of COSSAP Grant Partners and Subaward Sites to Discuss Project Rollout

The grant, awarded by the Department of Justice, will provide resources to rural and frontier counties in Nevada

Carson City, NV - Today, on International Overdose Awareness Day, the Office of the Attorney General, along with other partnered organizations and agencies, will meet for the first time to discuss the use of the $5.75 million Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program (COSSAP) grant announced earlier this year.

"This grant is extremely important to send the necessary aid to our state's rural and fronter counties," said AG Ford. "The opioid epidemic does not stop at county lines, and Nevadans must stand together to combat this problem and lift up those who have been impacted by it. This money will do real things for real people."

The grant funding, by the federal Department of Justice, will be used in seven sites - Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Nye County and Storey County - to address the drug problem in Nevada through Mobile Outreach Safety Teams (MOST) or Forensic Assessment Services Triage Teams (FASTT). MOST serves as a jail and hospital diversion program, while FASTT provides assessment and case management for high-risk individuals and those with mental health and other disorders who are criminal justice involved.

The money will also go toward providing naloxone to law enforcement and other first responders and community members around the state, as well toward drug take-back days to tackle drug and related mental health crisis situations.

The grant is a collaboration between the Nevada Office of the Attorney General, the state Department of Health and Human Services, the Northern Regional Behavioral Health Coordinator and seven subaward sites. The subaward sites and their county locations are as follows:

Partnership Carson City (Carson City );

Churchill Community Coalition (Churchill County );

Partnership Douglas County (Douglas County );

Healthy Communities Coalition (Lyon County );

Community Chest, Inc. (Storey County); and

Nye Community Coalition (Nye and Lincoln Counties).

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics, Nevada saw 484 overdose deaths in 2020, higher than the previous peak of 460 overdose deaths in 2011. The largest increase in overdose deaths was attributed to synthetic opioids - primarily fentanyl - at 246 of the 484 overdose deaths. The National Drug Hotline placed 28 states, including Nevada, on red alert during the COVID-19 pandemic due to increased calls into their hotline from residents of the states.