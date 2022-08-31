The ICS-6280 Paves the Way to Secure, Reliable IoT Networking for the Energy, Oil and Gas Industries
Built for fortified industrial cyber security applications, the ICS-6280 can be deployed anytime, anywhere.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network security is of paramount importance in the energy, oil and gas industries, which is why AAEON, a leading manufacturer of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions, has introduced the ICS-6280, its latest Industrial-Grade Network Appliance.
Powered by the Intel® Atom™ x6000E series processors (formerly Elkhart Lake), the ICS-6280 is specially designed for optimal performance in rugged industrial environments, with features such as redundant power supply capabilities supporting wide voltage inputs from 9Vdc to 48Vdc. This is bolstered by its wide operating temperature of -40°C ~ 75°C, which ensures continuity of operation in industrial settings.
While durable and rugged, the ICS-6280 maintains excellent connectivity via its sophisticated and purpose-built I/O, with LAN Bypass and wireless network support, including expansion options to facilitate Wi-Fi and cellular network connections for excellent networking even in remote deployment scenarios.
The most important element to be considered when building an industrial IoT network is security, particularly in the energy, oil and gas sectors. Therefore, the ICS-6280 insures against threats by incorporating physical security features such as an isolated COM port, alongside NGFW, redundant power supply, and UTM support to its mechanism.
AAEON sees the ICS-6280 as the ideal device to provide reliable industrial network solutions, and also provides the option of easy integration with existing systems via a DIN rail mount for deployment in secure machine cabinets.
For more information about the ICS-6280, please visit our product page, or contact our sales team directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions.
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
AAEON Technology Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter