North Carolina Welcomes First Fêtewell Franchise Location
The event venue franchise signed a new franchisee, the first since its sales launch this summer.
North Carolina has reason to celebrate this season — the first Fêtewell Venue, an event space franchise specializing in historic venues, has set roots down thanks to a new franchise deal signed this month. The new franchisee is Lexi DeJesus who purchased a territory covering Asheville, North Carolina.
— Kate Dear, Founder and CEO of Fêtewell
“Fêtewell breathes new life into forgotten landmarks, and Lexi is the perfect burst of passion and energy to bring this franchise to life,” stated Kate Dear, Founder and CEO of Fêtewell. “Her enthusiasm for not only historic preservation but also the events industry makes her the perfect fit for Fêtewell.” (Dear has recently gone viral on TikTok as the Venue CEO found at @thevenueceo.)
A pioneer in its own right, Fêtewell has blazed a new path for event venues by exclusively renovating and utilizing historic buildings. Starting in Maryland in 2016, Fêtewell has been planted across the state of Maryland. Currently, Fêtewell can be found at the Haven Street Ballroom in Baltimore, the Citizens Ballroom in Frederick, and the Main Street Ballroom in Ellicott City.
“Fêtewell is on a mission to bring historic buildings back to life as event spaces across the country,” stated Dear. “We’re restoring historic Main Streets one building at a time.”
The event venue franchise is expanding across the U.S. specifically seeking creative entrepreneurs who want to share in life’s celebrations and bring old spaces back to life. A background in real estate or event rentals is helpful, but not required. The franchise opportunity kicks off new franchisees with hands-on training within the corporate locations and then continues with on-the-job guidance once a new location launches. Marketing guidance and ongoing operational support are both included.
To learn more about Fêtewell’s franchise, visit their franchise webpage at www.fetewellfranchising.com.
ABOUT Fêtewell
Headquartered in Ellicott City in Maryland, Fêtewell boasts a unique portfolio of event venues all of which are historic buildings that have been renovated with care to create authentic and unique celebration spaces. The company welcomes all vendors and touts a 16 hour rental window. To learn more about the event venue franchise, visit www.fetewell.com.
Kate Dear
Fêtewell
kate@fetewell.com