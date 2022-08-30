Louisiana Department of Health announces intent to award Pharmacy Benefit Manager contract
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced its intent to contract with the following Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) after completing the review of proposals: Magellan Medicaid Administration, Inc.
The Request for Proposals for a single PBM for the Medicaid managed care program was released on January 14, 2022. Proposals were due on March 28, 2022.
The Department received proposals from Magellan Medicaid Administration, Inc.; MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.; and CaremarkPCS Health, LLC (d/b/a CVS Health).
This notice only announces the intent to contract. Contract awards are not final until the completion of the 14-day protest period and the resolution of any protests. The protest period begins on August 31, 2022 and ends on September 13, 2022.