Yaseen Shahid’s book Motivational Minds: The Start of Your New Way of Living has been released for readers today
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaseen Shahid is a humanitarian who wants to help people overcome their fears. Through his book, he aims to do just that, addressing the youth, as well as older adults, who suffer from anxiety and depression. Yaseen himself has struggled with anxiety in his life, and therefore, he writes from a place of experience and understanding.
Through this book, Yaseen hopes to reach individuals who experience anxiety, whether over something as little as asking someone to pass the salt at the dinner table or over something as significant as being afraid of speaking in front of a crowd.
Motivational Minds is a book born out of Yaseen’s willingness and ambition to help others. It acts as a guidebook for every individual who aims to work on becoming a better, more confident person every day.
The book is a comprehensive guide to working through deep-rooted issues and letting the authentic self shine through. Yaseen believes one cannot learn to swim without first entering the water. This book is intended to be the first step into a pool readers will soon be able to navigate all on their own. The book is specifically targeted to people who have self-doubt and mental struggles to overcome fear, motivation, anxiety and depression. It can help solve these matters in a relatable way for individuals during their day-to-day life.
Coming from a man who is not afraid of admitting how significant an effect anxiety and depression has had on his emotional as well as physical well-being, Motivation Minds is a book written in hopes of reaching the hands of the right people: the ones who need it the most.
It is written for people who are not sure how to ask for help and who are tired of their anxiety and constant stress. It is meant to be a beacon of hope—a book that validates, a book that relates to its readers’ struggles, and one that provides practical, helpful solutions.
The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.
For more information about the book and the author, check out his website.
Gary Santiago
