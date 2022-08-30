Ultrasound Devices Market would Reach $9.1 billion by 2027 – IndustryARC

Ultrasound Devices Market size is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Ultrasound Devices Market size is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ultrasonic devices are utilized to discover objects and assess distances. Ultrasound imaging or sonography is frequently utilized in medicine. In the non-destructive testing of products and structures, ultrasound is utilized to discover imperceptible imperfections. Industrially, ultrasound is utilized for cleaning, blending, and accentuating chemical procedures. Doppler ultrasound imaging is a noninvasive test that can be utilized to assess the blood flow by way of the blood vessels by bouncing high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound) off circulating red blood cells.The Ultrasonic devices report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ultrasonic devices industry are –

1. General Electric Company

2. Philips

3. Canon Medical Systems

4.Siemens Healthineers

5. Hitachi

Segmental Analysis:

1. The principal technological revolution in these ultrasound systems is further propelling the growth of the Stationery Ultrasound segment.

2. Ultrasound imaging techniques include Doppler Ultrasound Imaging. The extensive application of general imaging covering an extensive series of scans needed by clinicians for diagnosis and direct treatment like abdominal, musculoskeletal, liver, thyroid, pancreas, kidneys, spleen, gall bladder and more is further propelling the growth of this segment.

3. The proliferating application of ultrasound imaging techniques like Doppler Ultrasound Imaging and enhanced healthcare services in South-East Asian countries like India are further fuelling the progress of the Ultrasound Devices Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Type Stationery Ultrasound, Portable Ultrasound. By Application Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Gynaecology / Obstetrics, Musculoskeletal, Radiology / General Imaging, Critical Care, Others. By Device Portability Trolley / Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices, Compact / Handheld Ultrasound Devices. By Geography North America (the U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of South America), and Rest Of The World (Middle East, Africa).

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. The surging applications of ultrasound in medical imaging are therefore fuelling the growth of the Ultrasound Devices Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. The principal benefit of this method is that it can help in volumetric measurements.

3. By including image recognition methods, the portable ultrasound makers permit the device to provide users guidance on organ detection and probe placement.

