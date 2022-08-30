Submit Release
Carla Trematore Joins CI&T's Board of Directors

CI&T CINT ", Company", ))), a global digital specialist, announces today the appointment of Carla Trematore to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022. Trematore was duly elected according to the Company's Articles of Association, at a Board of Directors Meeting held today. Trematore will also join CI&T's Audit Committee.

Trematore worked at traditional and independent big four audit firms from 1996 to 2010. She also served as accounting partner at Hirashima & Associados, a boutique consulting firm specialized in advisory services for M&A transactions. Among other previous roles, Trematore was the chairperson of the audit committee of Caixa Econômica Federal from 2017 to 2020 and member of the board of directors of BRB – Banco de Brasília.

She currently serves as (i) independent member of the board of directors and coordinator of the audit committee of BR Partners Participações; (ii) independent member of the audit committee of Allied Tecnologia and Grupo Oncoclínicas, and (iii) member of the fiscal councils of Cosan, Comgás, Ânima Educação, Localiza and ISA-CTEEP. She graduated in Computer Science from the Universidade Estadual Paulista – UNESP and in Accounting from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais – PUC Minas, both in Brazil.

Trematore's extensive financial expertise and knowledge of tech companies will be fundamental to CI&T as it continues to grow and expand worldwide.

About CI&T

CI&T CINT is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,700 professionals.

