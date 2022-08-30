Down Under Bedding Announces Free Pillow Protector Giveaway to Anyone Who Publishes a Picture of Their Yellow Pillow

Why does your pillow & pillowcase go all yellow You don't want to sleep on this but most people's bedding is stained New side gusset pillow protectors from Down Under Bedding

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Down Under Bedding is pleased to announce the brand will be giving away 100 pairs of their best-selling cotton pillow protectors to the first 100 customers that open up their pillows and pillowcases to find how yellow and stained they really are. The idea behind this promotion is to draw attention to the fact of how many different types of bacteria & toxins a person could potentially be sleeping with if you're not using a proper pillow protector to encase your pillow and protect it better.About Down Under Bedding:Down Under Bedding & Pillow is a privately held Canadian company started by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar. For close to 40 years, Down Under Bedding has been retailing its products and other brands through its Toronto area retail store. In addition, the Down Under private label brands are sold on online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair.Down Under carries brands like Hush Blankets Inc, Protect-A-Bed, Tempur-pedic, Sealy, etc in addition to their own private label textiles like duvets & pillows.About the promotion:The first 100 customers who post a picture or a video on social media platforms and tag #downunderbedding will receive a complimentary pair of our 100% combed cotton five-star rated pillow protectors that we have been selling for over 25 years. This promotion is only available to people who live in Canada or the continental USAAmazon customer reviews:The Down Under Bedding 2-Pack Gusset Pillow Protector Set is a good quality set of pillow protectors. The protectors are 100% cotton, are soft, and have a high 400-thread count. They do look and feel like premium pillow protectors. These protectors have a unique has L-shaped zipper design making it very easy to place your pillow in the case & the gussets help to accommodate very high loft pillows. The zippers seemed to operate smoothly without snagging.Richie RichThey fit well without squishing the pillow. In fact, there is a little extra room once zipped on, so you get the full effect of the pillow. I had a hard time finding extra large protectors; glad I came across these.CHammer

